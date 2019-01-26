Garland police fatally shoot man who pointed gun at officers, police say

Garland police officers fatally shot a man when he pointed a gun at them Friday night, police said.
At 11 p.m., officers responded to a call from Russ Allen McClellan, 48, in the 800 block of West Centerville road. McClellan told police he wanted to kill himself and was parked in his truck in front of Dollar General, police said.
Officers arrived and found McClellan in his truck with a gun. While officers were trying to talk to him, McClellan grabbed the gun and pointed it at police, according to police.
The officers, a 6 year and 8 year veteran, shot McClellan. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from police.
Garland Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate according to standard procedures, police said. The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.
