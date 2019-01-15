Five officers fired from Fort Worth police following man’s death in custody, police say

Five Fort Worth police officers were fired Tuesday for their roles in the death of a man who died in custody.
In a statement, police identified the terminated officers as T. Stephens, D. Pritzker, C. Golden, H. Fellhauer and M. Miller. A sixth officer, S. Smith, was suspended without pay for 90 days and a seventh, A. Scharf, was suspended for five days.
On July 26, the officers responded to a report of a prowler in the 3300 block of Griggs Avenue and took an armed man, who they said was attempting to break into a house, into custody. NBC DFW identified the man as Christopher Lowe, 55.
Police did not identify Lowe in their statement.
The department said the arrested man began to complain about medical issues on the way to the station, but officers did not call for medical aid.
The officers left him handcuffed in the back of the patrol car. He was found unresponsive, police said in the statement.
The investigation determined the officers committed multiple violations of departmental policy, including failure to protect the rights of persons in police custody, according to police.
“The actions taken by the officers involved in this incident discovered during our investigation are not in accordance with the values of the Fort Worth Police Department or the standards that the citizens of Fort Worth have for their police department,” police said in a statement. “We hope that the administrative conclusion of this case is an assurance to the residents of Fort Worth that we are able to identify and properly address any issues that may arise during police incidents.”
Police said Chief Joel Fitzgerald and other supervisors have been in regular contact with the man’s family, who requested privacy.
