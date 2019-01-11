Crime

Police investigate accusation of unlawful restraint at elementary school in Garland

By Kaley Johnson

January 11, 2019 08:21 PM

Garland police are investigating an allegation of unlawful restraint at Shorehaven Elementary school.
Garland police are investigating an allegation of unlawful restraint at Shorehaven Elementary school. Image on Google Maps Google Maps
Garland police are investigating an allegation of unlawful restraint at Shorehaven Elementary school. Image on Google Maps Google Maps
GARLAND

The staff in an elementary classroom in Garland was being investigated Friday for possible unlawful restraint of a student, according to police.

Garland police sent out a press release saying they were investigating the allegation at Shorehaven Elementary school.

Detectives were interviewing school staff and witnesses to determine if a crime was committed, the release said.

In a statement, a Garland ISD spokeswoman said the district reported the allegations to the Garland police department.

“Whenever there is an issue that involves the safety and security of students, we take it very seriously and respond promptly,” the statement said. “There were allegations made about staff in one classroom at Shorehaven Elementary. Staff in that classroom were placed on leave while reports/allegations are being investigated.”

No injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon, police said in the release.

The mother of an 8-year-old special needs child with autism in North Texas filed a federal lawsuit against Felty Elementary School and police after he was handcuffed and held down by teachers and police two years ago.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

education

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  