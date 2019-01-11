Police investigate accusation of unlawful restraint at elementary school in Garland

The staff in an elementary classroom in Garland was being investigated Friday for possible unlawful restraint of a student, according to police.

Garland police sent out a press release saying they were investigating the allegation at Shorehaven Elementary school.

Detectives were interviewing school staff and witnesses to determine if a crime was committed, the release said.

In a statement, a Garland ISD spokeswoman said the district reported the allegations to the Garland police department.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Whenever there is an issue that involves the safety and security of students, we take it very seriously and respond promptly,” the statement said. “There were allegations made about staff in one classroom at Shorehaven Elementary. Staff in that classroom were placed on leave while reports/allegations are being investigated.”

No injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon, police said in the release.