11-year-old shot during a drive-by in Fort Worth

An 11-year-old was shot in Fort Worth during a drive-by on Saturday.
Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of East Berry Street.
An unidentified person in a white pickup truck fired shots at cars in front of a convenience store, according to police.
An 11-year-old was hit in the leg by a bullet and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect had not been found as of Saturday afternoon, police said.
