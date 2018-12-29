Crime

11-year-old shot during a drive-by in Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

December 29, 2018 04:05 PM

FORT WORTH

An 11-year-old was shot in Fort Worth during a drive-by on Saturday.

Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of East Berry Street.

An unidentified person in a white pickup truck fired shots at cars in front of a convenience store, according to police.

An 11-year-old was hit in the leg by a bullet and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had not been found as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

