Gospel singer who calls himself ‘the Apostle’ charged with sexual assault of a child

An Arlington man popular for his gospel singing who referred to himself as ‘the Apostle’ was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Darrell Maurice Yancey, 59, was booked into Tarrant County jail Friday.

According to WFAA, Yancey is accused of sexual crimes against children that police say happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

Arlington police charged Yancey with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, three of which are aggravated because of the age of the victim, WFAA reported.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

According to WFAA, one of the children was 13-years-old when the assaults began and she conceived three children with Yancey.

Yancey was well known for his gospel singing. One video on Youtube of his rendition of “Another Chance” has 14,000 views. On his Facebook page, Yancey referred to himself as ‘the Apostle’ and the CEO of “Yanzz Music.”