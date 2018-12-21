Crime

Gospel singer who calls himself ‘the Apostle’ charged with sexual assault of a child

By Kaley Johnson

December 21, 2018

Darrell Yancey was charged with seven counts of sexual assault of a child.
ARLINGTON

An Arlington man popular for his gospel singing who referred to himself as ‘the Apostle’ was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Darrell Maurice Yancey, 59, was booked into Tarrant County jail Friday.

According to WFAA, Yancey is accused of sexual crimes against children that police say happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

Arlington police charged Yancey with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, three of which are aggravated because of the age of the victim, WFAA reported.

According to WFAA, one of the children was 13-years-old when the assaults began and she conceived three children with Yancey.

Yancey was well known for his gospel singing. One video on Youtube of his rendition of “Another Chance” has 14,000 views. On his Facebook page, Yancey referred to himself as ‘the Apostle’ and the CEO of “Yanzz Music.”

