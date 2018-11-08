2 men robbed a woman at gunpoint then shot at a witness, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth police have released images of two suspects in a Halloween night robbery and shooting.
At 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 31, a woman who was standing outside the Corporate Image Bar, 5416 Brentwood Stair Rd., was approached by two men who asked to borrow a lighter.
She gave the men a lighter and then they pulled out handguns and demanded her purse. One of the men took her purse as the other got inside her car, police said.
Bystanders witnessed the robbery and caused the men to leave on foot. As one witnessed followed them in a car, one of the suspects shot at them, police said. The witness was not injured.
The men are also potential suspects in a separate robbery that happened earlier in the night at a nearby apartment complex, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4460 or email edward.raynsford@fortworthtexas.gov.
