Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.
Fort Worth police search for man who shot another in face, fled after being shot himself

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2018 04:10 PM

Fort Worth police were searching for a man who shot another at an inn on Friday night.

According to police, a man walked into a room at Greenview Inn at about 10:15 p.m. and shot the occupant in the face before fleeing. The man who was shot grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect in the parking lot.

The suspect fled and, as of Saturday afternoon, police were still searching for him.

The man in the motel was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his face that was not life-threatening, Officer J. Pollozani said.

Kaley Johnson: 817-390-7028, @KaleyJohnson6

