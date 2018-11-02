Do you know this man? Grand Prairie police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Grand Prairie police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a 62-year-old man was killed on Thursday.

Police said in a press release Paul Rogers was walking on the sidewalk along the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts Street when a 2006 Chevrolet Impala lost control, drove off the road and hit him.

Rogers was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Coreon Jackson, 18, is being sought by investigators in connection with the crash, the release said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect. Call 972-988-8477.