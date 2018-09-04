She was a felon’s parole officer. Now she’s accused of illegally buying him a gun

A Dallas-area parole officer has been charged in federal court with buying a firearm for one of her former parolees, according to an indictment.

Shawnetta LaRuth Jones was also involved in a relationship with the man, only identified in the indictment as “Person A.”

On April 14, 2017, “Person A” tried to purchase a Cobra .380 caliber pistol from Uncle Dan’s Pawn Jewelry & Gun Sales in Mesquite. He is a convicted felon prohibited from buying or possessing firearms and the purchase was denied, according to the indictment.

The indictment doesn’t say what crimes “Person A” was convicted of.

Later that day, Jones went into the same pawn shop and purchased a Taurus PT738 pistol and falsely claimed she was buying the firearm for herself, the document says.

After purchasing the gun, she gave it and a box of ammunition to “Person A” knowing he was a felon, the document says.

The indictment, which was filed on Aug. 28, doesn’t list an attorney for Jones.

She is charged with conspiracy to acquire a firearm from a licensed dealer by false or fictitious statement and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by aiding and abetting.