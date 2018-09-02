Argument at an apartment party in Dallas went from words to shots fired, police say

An argument between a security guard and a male at an apartment party in South Dallas late Saturday night left one person dead, according to Dallas police.
The shooting occurred at 8070 Leigh Ann Drive at 10:44 p.m. when a commissioned security guard at the apartment complex was attempting to get a group having a party after the apartment complex curfew hours to leave, police said.
The armed security guard was dispersing the crowd when he became involved in a verbal argument with the male victim.
The security guard requested backup and a second security guard came to the location, when the argument between the initial security guard and the victim escalated into a physical confrontation, police said.
During the struggle, the victim was shot.
He was transported to Methodist Central Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified by police,
The security guard involved in the incident was interviewed by Dallas police detectives and released pending a ruling from the Dallas County Grand Jury.
No additional details have been made available at this time.
