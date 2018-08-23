‘No other option but to use lethal force,’ ex-cop who shot Jordan Edwards testifies

The officer on trial on charges of killing an unarmed 15-year-old African-American boy in April 2017 testified Thursday morning that he had no other option but to use lethal force.

Roy Oliver is charged with murder in the death of teenager Jordan Edwards.

Edwards was leaving a party with others in Balch Springs on April 29, 2017, when shots were fired at a nearby nursing home. The shots, by suspected gang members, were unrelated to the party.

The two officers who had been sent to break up the large party, Oliver and his partner Tyler Gross, thought there was an active shooter and ran outside. The car in which Edwards was a front seat passenger was situated between the officers and the nursing home.

Gross got to the vehicle first and Oliver said he followed to provide backup.

He testified that he “thought Gross had located the shooter or shooters, or at least had some sort of information leading towards it” when he became focused on the Impala — which was occupied by Edwards, his brothers and two friends.

Gross pulled out his pistol and pointed it toward the car, while making commands for the driver to stop. The driver didn’t. At some point, Gross hit the car with the butt of his pistol and broke a glass window.

Oliver said, “I heard some type of pop, possible gunshot from inside the car ... but that was after the thing was coming at my partner.”

No shots were fired from within the car, and no weapons were found inside.

“(The car) came forward towards my partner and I had to make a decision this car is about to hit my partner, there’s threats inside this car,” Oliver said. “I had no other option but to use lethal force. ... A car is a deadly weapon.”

He said he didn’t know who was inside the car, he only saw silhouettes of a driver and a passenger. He fired five shots, and one of them struck Edwards in the head. He was sitting in the passenger seat.

Witnesses have already testified that Oliver stomped his feet in anger after the shooting. He denied doing that and said he was in “shock for days.”

It is possible jurors will start deliberating on Friday.