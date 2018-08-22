Shots reported fired during home invasion, police say

Fort Worth police are in the 3500 block of College Avenue where shots were fired during an apparent home invasion just before 11:30 a.m.
Officer Bradley Perez said officers were called to a “burglary in progress and then shots were fired.”
Police are trying to determine if the shots came from the homeowner or the suspects.
There are no reports of anyone being shot, Perez said. At least six units were sent to the address, which is near West Biddison and Hemphill streets.
Police are searching for at least one suspect. One person is already in custody, Perez said.
“This is still an active scene,” he said at about 11:45 a.m.
