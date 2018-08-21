One taken to hospital after possible stabbing near Overton Park Plaza store

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a stabbing call in the Overton Park Plaza.
Police said suspect information is being obtained and no one is in custody as of 10 a.m.
The address, 4800 Southwest Loop 820, is for PetSmart.
The store, which opens at 9 a.m., was turning customers away Tuesday morning. At around 10:30 a.m., an employee put a sign outside that says the store is closed.
This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information
