He spilled popcorn at a wedding and didn’t clean it up. Police say he was choked for it

A 34-year-old man is accused of choking another man until he passed out over spilled popcorn at a wedding.
Stephen A. Naef was arrested on Aug. 9 and released after posting a $10,000 bond for felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
The alleged incident happened on June 29 during a wedding reception in the 400 block of Thompson Road in Weatherford.
An arrest affidavit says a friend of Naef’s spilled some popcorn at the reception. Naef told the man to clean it up, but the man ignored him and went upstairs to the groom’s room, with Naef following.
There Naef is accused of choking the man and slamming his head against a wall, the affidavit says. When the man woke up he had blood coming out of his nose and his eyes were swollen, it says.
The victim said that when he regained consciousness, Naef told him he had fallen. While en route to the hospital, the man told police he started to remember what happened, the document says.
The man had swelling, redness and scratch marks around his neck consistent with being choked. Medical records say he broke his nose and an orbital bone, the document says.
Comments