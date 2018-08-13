A 3-year-old child was cut by shattered glass after a shooting occurred in Southeast Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police reported.
A 3-year-old child was cut by shattered glass after a shooting occurred in Southeast Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police reported. Google Maps Courtesy
A 3-year-old child was cut by shattered glass after a shooting occurred in Southeast Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police reported. Google Maps Courtesy

Crime

3-year-old cut from shattered glass in shooting in southeast Fort Worth, police say

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

August 13, 2018 09:33 PM

Fort Worth

A 3-year-old child was cut by shattered glass after a shooting in southeast Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police reported.

Police initially received a call of a 3-year-old being shot in the leg in the 2300 block of Chelsea Drive at 8:47 p.m., police reported.

When officers arrived they learned that the child had not been shot, but had cuts from glass fragments while sitting inside a vehicle at the location, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani.

“The suspect or suspects shot at the vehicle,” Pollizani said in an email. “The individuals were hit with glass fragments.”

Medstar was dispatched to the scene where the 3-year-old child and another victim were found. Sources close to the investigation said the child and the second victim received minor injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Pollozani said that no suspects are in custody at this time. The police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

A 15-year-old boy shot and killed early Wednesday morning in east Fort Worth was an aspiring rapper who brought energy and spirit to everyone he met, relatives said. King Thomas III performed as KT Da 3rd and had songs on SoundCloud.

By

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @PrescotteStokes


Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  