3-year-old cut from shattered glass in shooting in southeast Fort Worth, police say

A 3-year-old child was cut by shattered glass after a shooting in southeast Fort Worth on Monday night, Fort Worth police reported.

Police initially received a call of a 3-year-old being shot in the leg in the 2300 block of Chelsea Drive at 8:47 p.m., police reported.

When officers arrived they learned that the child had not been shot, but had cuts from glass fragments while sitting inside a vehicle at the location, according to Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani.





“The suspect or suspects shot at the vehicle,” Pollizani said in an email. “The individuals were hit with glass fragments.”

Medstar was dispatched to the scene where the 3-year-old child and another victim were found. Sources close to the investigation said the child and the second victim received minor injuries as a result of the gunfire.





Pollozani said that no suspects are in custody at this time. The police investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

