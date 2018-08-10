No jail time for ex-private school administrator accused of sexually assaulting boys

A former Carrollton private school administrator accused of sexually assaulting several boys over the course of six years was given probation in a plea agreement with prosecutors Thursday.
David Paul Green, 70, of Wills Point, pleaded guilty to five counts of injury to a child. His plea avoided a trial in which victims would have to testify, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Court documents filed in 2014 say one of the victims suffered from certain learning challenges. When that boy turned 15, the document says Green, who was 56 at the time, began to groom the boy by giving him special attention in order to gain his trust. He repeatedly made advances on the boy and inappropriately touched him while at school.
The grooming “by Green began to escalate into increasingly aggressive physical sexual overtures,” the document says.
Green began taking the boy home where he would sexually assault the boy after giving him alcohol, the document says.
Before Green began assaulting the 15-year-old, the document says he had similar interactions with at least three other students at the school.
Green was an administrator at the school from 1998 to 2010.
Comments