After ordering food, she heard a gunshot, Fort Worth police say. Then she got hit

By Nichole Manna

August 09, 2018 05:59 PM

Fort Worth

A woman was shot in the left arm near East Berry Street and Hughes Avenue on Thursday afternoon, police said.

She told officers she was getting into a vehicle with her boyfriend after ordering food when she heard the shot fired, Officer Buddy Calzada said. It happened near the Hot Shot Food Store.

The couple then drove off and called police from the 7-Eleven in the 100 block of South Freeway and East Rosedale just before 3:30 p.m.

She was eventually taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where she was in good condition.

Police hadn’t identified a suspect by 5:45 p.m.

