Suspected of filming minors at a pool, he had more than 160 child porn videos, police say

An Arlington man who was investigated for recording minors at a public pool and in a restroom is now accused of possessing child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Arlington police first began investigating Darin Lee Muir in June.

Several witnesses told police that Muir would allegedly touch the breasts and buttocks of female minors. There was also conversation about how Muir had files stored on his computer that could lead to his being “charged with a crime,” the complaint says.

A search warrant was executed on Muir’s Arlington home on June 21 and investigators in Dallas scanned Muir’s computer. They found he had more than 160 videos and 770 images depicting child pornography on his hard drive, the document says.

He admitted there was a previously hidden camera in the restroom at his home, but claimed he didn’t know who placed it there, the complaint says.

Muir was arrested on Wednesday.