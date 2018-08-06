Newspaper reader in Florida helps police arrest homicide suspect in Arlington

An avid reader of the New York Daily News living in Florida helped New York police nab a murder suspect who was in Arlington.
Ebony Young, 20, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn deli at around 4 p.m. on March 26. A reader of the New York Daily News alerted Young’s family to the suspect’s identity after reading an article about the killing.
Claudia Hospedales, 26, was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Fieldstone Court in Arlington on July 11, said Arlington police spokesperson Brenda Van Sickle.
Hospedales goes by the nickname “Crazy Sensational” and has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, according to The Associated Press.
New York police say Hospedales moved through three different states after the stabbing, according to News 12 Brooklyn.
The Florida woman had heard about Hospedales, who had apparently been bragging about the killing. When she saw an article in the New York Daily News about Young’s death, the woman put all the pieces together, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The woman then reached out to Young’s older sister through social media.
“She saw the article from the Daily News with my husband and I in it,” Joanna Stephens told the newspaper.
The reader has asked to remain anonymous.
Hospedales was extradited back to Brooklyn on July 25.
Comments