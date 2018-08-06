Getty Images/iStockphoto
A Fort Worth man opened his front door. Then he was shot in the face

By Nichole Manna

August 06, 2018 11:44 AM

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man was shot in the face after he opened his front door on Saturday night, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Randol Crossing Lane — near Eastchase Parkway and Tom Landry Freeway — at about 10:30 p.m. The address is in the La Jolla on Meadowbrook apartment complex.

A police report says the gang unit investigated the shooting and Officer Gracino Calzada III said on Monday that the shooting was drug-related.

The two men know each other, he said, and there is no danger to the general public.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, though Calzada said the man is now possibly blind.

No arrests had been made as of Monday.

