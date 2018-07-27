Teenager accused of burning mom with cigarette, threatening her with lit blow torch

A 17-year-old in Denton was jailed after police say he threatened his mother with a lit blow torch and assaulted his 20-year-old sister.
Rocket Miller is accused of burning his mother with a cigarette on Wednesday. He also threatened her with a lit blow torch, according to an arrest affidavit.
When Miller’s sister found out about the alleged assault and was instructed by their mother to take away Miller’s cellphone, an arrest affidavit says, Miller grabbed her and slammed her into a desk in his bedroom and then onto the ground.
Miller is accused of punching her while she was on the ground at least six to seven times, the affidavit says.
Miller’s sister and her boyfriend left the home — in the 800 block of Cordell Street — and Miller called police. As the responding officer approached Miller, who was standing near the road, Miller pointed toward his sister’s vehicle. The officer then stopped the woman’s vehicle as she tried leaving. Her hands were bloody as she talked to officers, the affidavit says.
The family says Miller has made explosive outbursts in the past and was actively searching for ways to get him help.
Miller was arrested on suspicion of family violence causing injury, family violence impeding breath and circulation, unlawful restraint and attempted escape from a law enforcement facility. While at the Denton Police Department jail, Miller tried to escape by running away from a jailer and toward the back door of the jail, a second arrest affidavit says.
“Miller ran into the door with such force that his head bounced off of the door,” the document says.
While being moved back into an isolation tank, the affidavit says Miller wrestled with two jailers and removed the keys from one’s belt. The jailers were eventually able to confine him in a cell, the document says.
Miller remains jailed on a $17,500 bond, according to The Dallas Morning News.
