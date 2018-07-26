Hundreds of pounds of marijuana stuffed in 9 bags found during traffic stop, DPS says

A traffic violation led a Texas law enforcement officer to 600 pounds of marijuana in a trailer on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A trooper stopped the 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup with attached trailer at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday for a violation on U.S. 81 in Garland.
“Due to indications of criminal activity, a police canine was called to the scene,” the DPS said in a Facebook post. They did not elaborate on what the alleged traffic violation was, or what indications of criminal activity there were.
A search of the trailer yielded 600 pounds of weed stuffed in nine bags, the DPS post said.
The driver, 38-year-old Bryan Berc of Toluca Lake, California, was heading to Florida, DPS said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
