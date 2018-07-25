Man riding bicycle grabs woman jogging on Trinity Trails, police say

A woman jogging on the Trinity Trails on Tuesday afternoon called police after she said a man grabbed her butt just before 3 p.m.

The woman was jogging close to trail marker CF55 when a man she didn’t know starting following her while riding a bicycle, Fort Worth Police Officer Brad Perez said.





She stayed to one side of the trail, but the man rode up behind her, grabbed her butt and kept riding westbound, Perez said.

After the assault, the woman ran to the Phyllis J. Tilley Memorial Pedestrian Bridge — near West Lancaster Avenue and North Forest Park Boulevard — and called police.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She told police she wasn’t able to get a good look at the man’s bicycle, but said he had curly dark hair, was 17 to 20 years old and weighed between 140 and 180 pounds.

The trails extend through 72 miles of Fort Worth along the Trinity River and this is at least the second time a woman has been assaulted while using them in the last year.

In September, a woman was sexually assaulted and choked. Justin Lacey Ray, 22, who is accused of the attack, allegedly intended to kill her, according to an arrest warrant.

In a report obtained by the Star-Telegram after the September attack, police said they logged three assaults from Sept. 25, 2016 to Sept. 27 of last year. There were five robberies and three crimes listed as “other.”