Woman tried to use infant as human shield after attempted robbery, police say

A woman in Murphy tried to use a baby as a human shield after attempting to rob a bank by pouring lighter fluid and gas on the lobby floor, Murphy Police Chief Arthur Cotten said.
Tellers at the Bank of America at 113 E. FM 544, called 911 at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
When Murphy officers arrived, the 36-year-old woman ran out of the building and toward her car, Cotten said.
“Police elected not to draw weapons as no immediate danger to themselves or surrounding individuals was apparent,” he said.
They did attempt to use a Taser on the woman, but when that was unsuccessful, they used pepper spray. The woman still reached her car and when she did, she pulled an infant from the car and attempted to use the child as a human shield, Cotten said.
The woman — who has not yet been identified — was ultimately arrested.
Cotten said the child was taken to the Children’s Medical Center as a precaution. No one at the bank was injured.
Murphy is about 60 miles northeast of Fort Worth, near Plano in Collin County.
