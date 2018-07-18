Chalabala Getty Images
Road rage leads to shooting, stabbing in Fort Worth, police say

By Nichole Manna

July 18, 2018 12:41 PM

Fort Worth police are looking for two people who were involved in a road rage incident that ended in a man being stabbed in his leg Tuesday morning.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani said two people in two different vehicles had shot at the wheels of a third vehicle in an attempt to stop it. Once the third vehicle was stopped, one of the suspects stabbed a man in his leg and then left.

It’s unclear which suspect in which car stabbed whom.

Police contacted the victim at around 8:15 a.m. at the QuikTrip at 109 E. Northside Drive. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Pollozani didn’t say what led to the shooting. Police provided no description of the suspects or vehicles involved.

