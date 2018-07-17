Reward money increased for information in two connected homicides

The body of a 21-year-old woman was found beaten and strangled and left along a rural dirt road in northern Lubbock County on April 19, 2004.
Her killer hasn’t been found.
Now, the Texas Department of Public Safety increased the reward amount for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Linda Trevino Carbajal.
Investigators have also connected her death to the July 15, 2003 homicide of Cynthia Palacino, 21, also of Lubbock County.
Palacino’s body was found on a rural caliche road in the southeastern portion of the county. She was beaten, strangled and partially clothed, investigators said.
Police told KCBD news in 2014 that the two women were roommates.
The reward being offered is now $6,000.
Comments