The Duncanville Police Department has released photos of a man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old on Tuesday morning.
The Duncanville Police Department has released photos of a man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old on Tuesday morning. Duncanville Police Department Courtesy Photo
The Duncanville Police Department has released photos of a man they say shot and killed an 18-year-old on Tuesday morning. Duncanville Police Department Courtesy Photo

Crime

Do you know this man? Duncanville police say he's a person of interest in killing of teen

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 01:42 PM

The Duncanville Police Department has released photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the Tuesday morning shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Officers were sent to the shooting at the Rodeway Inn off of Interstate 20 and Camp Wisdom Road just after 2 a.m.

The shooting stemmed from an argument that happened in the parking lot of the inn at around 1:45 a.m., police said.

Investigators are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest, as well as others who may have been at the inn at the time of the shooting. They can be reached at 972-707-3831 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Nichole Manna, 817-390-7684, @NicholeManna

  Comments  