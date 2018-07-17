Do you know this man? Duncanville police say he's a person of interest in killing of teen

The Duncanville Police Department has released photos of a man they say is a person of interest in the Tuesday morning shooting death of an 18-year-old.
Officers were sent to the shooting at the Rodeway Inn off of Interstate 20 and Camp Wisdom Road just after 2 a.m.
The shooting stemmed from an argument that happened in the parking lot of the inn at around 1:45 a.m., police said.
Investigators are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest, as well as others who may have been at the inn at the time of the shooting. They can be reached at 972-707-3831 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.
Comments