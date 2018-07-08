Girl struck by ‘unknown fragments’ when bullet went into Fort Worth home, police say

A 17-year-old girl was struck by "unknown fragments" Sunday night after a bullet came in through the front window of her southeast Fort Worth home, according to Fort Worth police.

Police received a call at 8:59 p.m. from a woman saying her daughter was bleeding and had been shot. The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Martin Street, police said.

Police believe the girl was struck in the face by the fragments. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Originally, police had said the girl was hit by a high-powered rifle round that came in through the window as she was sitting inside.

Police said no suspects are in custody as of Sunday night.

The victim's identity had not been made public as of Sunday night.