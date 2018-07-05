Shooting investigated in southeast Fort Worth

Police were near Village Creek Road and Pinson Street on a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported just before 2:30 p.m. and initial reports said a woman was shot in the foot.
Police said they were first sent to the 2900 block of Dillard Street — just a few blocks away, north of East Berry Street — for a robbery, but changed their investigation to a shooting once they arrived.
Neighbors who live off of Village Creek Road said they didn't hear a gunshot, but heard an ambulance and police whizzing by. When they looked outside, they saw a woman being placed in the back of the ambulance, they told the Star-Telegram. A silver SUV was seen parked on the side of the road with its door open.
This is a developing story that will be updated when we get more information.
