Your next speeding ticket in North Texas could be ‘Pumpkin Spice’ scented

Would you feel better about taking a speeding ticket if it was 'pumpkin spice' scented? In this video parody a the Southlake Police Department envisions a world where officers issue the popular scented tickets to drivers.
