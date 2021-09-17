This Grapevine non-profit is asking for the public’s help in locating stolen trailer

A nonprofit from Grapevine is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-foot trailer that was stolen from the organization’s storefront Sept. 15, according to a news release.

Latitudes, a nonprofit that partners with artisan groups globally to produce furniture, decor and other home accessories, said its trailer was stolen around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 15.

The $4,500 trailer was white with no decals except a Texas Select logo on the back door with a black image of the state. The trailer was empty except for a few straps to tie down cargo and had the license plate number 448541K.

Anybody with information on the trailer is asked to call Grapevine police.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 4:24 PM.