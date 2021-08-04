Missing venomous cobra loose in Grand Prairie residential neighborhood, police say

Grand Prairie police issued an alert on Wednesday to be on the lookout for a venomous cobra that escaped its owner Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities said residents should not approach or attempt to capture the West African banded cobra, which got out of a home in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

Grand Prairie police and Grand Prairie firefighters have alerted area hospitals of the missing snake and imitated a protocol with Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas to treat this type of snake bite in case someone is bitten.

Grand Prairie animal services responded to the report of the missing snake about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The owner noticed the dangerous snake, which is permitted by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, missing form its enclosure about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with animal services, the owner and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched for the snake inside and outside of the residence through the night, but they failed to find it.

Grand Prairie police have been in contact with state officials related to the policy and procedures on permitting venomous snakes in residential neighborhoods.

Grand Prairie asked residents who live in the area and see the missing cobra to call 911 immediately.