Bedford, North Richland Hills police pull woman from burning car after crash

Officers pulled a woman from a burning car Sunday around 2 p.m. after the vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Meadow Park Circle and Central Drive in Bedford, police said in a tweet and Facebook post.

North Richland Hills off-duty Detective Dan Hollister and Bedford’s Officer Lane Simmons saw the vehicle after the crash set the car ablaze and downed a power line. The two rushed into action alongside community members, pulling the driver out of the vehicle, Bedford police said.

On Sunday, July 18 around 2 p.m., Bedford dispatchers received a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole near the Central Drive and Meadow Park Circle intersection. The impact of the crash also caused a downed power line. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/7jAq9cbx6P — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) July 21, 2021

The police dashcam video shows the car was filled with smoke as Simmons and Hollister arrived in separate vehicles. The two coordinated briefly and set to work pulling the driver from the vehicle and, after seeing the driver was alone in the car, rendering aid.

Police determined the crash was a result of a medical emergency and they said the woman is in stable condition.

The two police officers directed bystanders to safety after getting the driver to safety and continued to render aid until Bedford Fire Department responders arrived and took the driver to the hospital.

Police said they are thankful to Hollister, Simmons and community members who stepped in to rescue the driver.

“This incident reminds us of the valiant work our officers do to help others and how first responders are never truly off-duty,” Bedford police said in a tweet.