Woman goes on homophobic tirade while being kicked off DFW-bound flight, video shows

A woman was removed from a plane bound for Dallas-Fort Worth after she didn’t wear a mask and spewed homophobic slurs, according to a viral video posted on YouTube on Sunday and first reported on by the Dallas Morning News.

The video shows a woman arguing with other passengers as she stands in the aisle with her belongings. She is calling passengers a homophobic slur as they yell at her to get off the plane. When she does, many of the passengers break out in applause.

The user who posted the video says in the caption that the woman and her children were forcefully removed from an airplane departing from Orlando International Airport for refusing to wear a mask and insulting other passengers. The post doesn’t say which airline the flight was on. The YouTube user did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

The video shows two screen recordings of Snapchat videos. In the first video, the woman and another passenger yell at one another. What they’re saying is not entirely clear in the video, but the woman is yelling a slur and the man is yelling, “Get off the plane!” Another adult and child are in the aisle and also appear to be leaving the plane.

“Nobody wants to listen to your bigotry!” the man says.

In the second video, the altercation is shown from a different angle. The woman yells in the aisle something unclear followed by, “That you corrupted Disney? That my kids have to see about sex?:

“You think I talk to my kids about same-sex marriage?” the woman yells to the man from the aisle. “No, we don’t talk about that. But if y’all wanna talk about it, let’s talk about it. About how lesbians—”

Someone cuts her off and says, “I’m in a lesbian marriage and I fought for this country. Please get off this plane.”

The person who posted the video identifies the woman by name and says in the comment section that she is a Texas real estate agent. As of Wednesday morning, the real estate agent’s website had been deleted, as well as the woman’s LinkedIn and business Facebook page and she could not be reached for comment.