Parker County car crash that injured 7 children, 2 adults caused by hydroplaning

Seven children and two adults were injured in a Parker County crash Monday after a driver lost control of an SUV on wet roads, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Aviana Van Schuyver, 24, was driving a Ford Expedition on northbound Farm to Market Road 51 in Parker County around 10 a.m., near Mineral Wells, traveling too fast for the wet roads, according to preliminary investigation findings. The vehicle hydroplaned and left the roadway, hitting a utility pole.

Van Schuyver was in the vehicle with an adult woman, four girls and three boys. All were taken to Fort Worth=area hospitals for undisclosed injuries, a DPS spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of FM 51 and Veal Station Road in Parker County.