Cheerleading coach vehemently denies molesting twin cheerleaders in North Texas gyms

A cheerleading coach accused of molesting twin cheerleading stars in Texas starting when the girls were 15 adamantly denies any wrongdoing, according to a news release from Cheer Athletics.

Officials at Cheer Athletics also said Monday evening that they were never notified of the allegations by the parents of the twins.

On Monday, attorneys for 22-year-old Hannah and Jessica Gerlacher filed a lawsuit against coach Jason McCartney, Cheer Athletics and the U.S. All Star Federation, which governs cheerleading, accusing the coach of sexual abuse and the agencies of neglect.

The cheerleaders, who announced the lawsuit at a news conference with their attorneys Monday, said they had been molested at gyms in Frisco and Plano operated by Cheer Athletics.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Travis County, where McCartney lives. The coach denied the allegations through a statement from Cheer Athletics.

Officials at Cheer Athletics said Monday evening they had not received a copy of the lawsuit, but they acted quickly on Monday to determine that McCartney’s interactions with the Gerlachers were limited to team practices and optional tumbling lessons, during which time the girls would have always been in plain view of dozens — if not hundreds — of athletes, coaches and parents, according to the statement.

“In this instance, the Gerlachers never made Cheer Athletics aware of their allegations against Mr. McCartney during their years as athletes or in the nearly six years since they left the program,” said Jody Melton of Cheer Athletics in the released statement Monday evening.

Officials at USASF said in a Monday evening email that they are committed to the safety of the more than 140,000 members.

The lawsuit states that the twins filed a complaint with USASF on its website, anonymously, but they identified McCartney. Officials at USASF took no action, did not notify parents and didn’t suspend McCartney, the suit says.

“We deplore any instance of sexual misconduct or harassment of our members, and we have taken significant steps to respond to reports of misconduct and to make it clear that there is no place for sexual predators in the cheer and dance community,” according to the USASF statement.

But USASF officials said they treat reports received about allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment as confidential, and they do not comment on litigation.

The lawsuit states that the twins filed a complaint with USASF on its website, anonymously, but they identified McCartney. Officials at USASF took no action, did not notify parents and didn’t suspend McCartney, the suit says.

Officials at Cheer Athletics said Monday they were notified by USASF in September 2020 of an anonymous report against McCartney, but the report did not disclose the name of the individuals filing the complaint or provide any contact information for the athletes involved.

“The information provided in the report was somewhat vague and also unclear as to when and where the events occurred,” according to the statement released by Cheer Athletics. “In keeping with its practice, Cheer Athletics immediately launched an investigation in September to determine if the complaints could be substantiated and worked with USASF to provide any and all information it requested to conduct an independent investigation. Cheer Athletics was not able to corroborate any of the allegations made in the anonymous report, nor has it been notified of any findings made by USASF.”

McCartney’s behavior included using the pretense of “spotting” the twins as an excuse to touch their breasts, crotches, and buttocks, and push his erection against them, according to the lawsuit.

He also instructed Hannah Gerlacher to sit on his lap, where he fondled and touched her genitals, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that Cheer Athletics and USASF negligently failed to supervise and train its coaches, and failed to protect athletes in their care.

McCartney has been subjected to multiple background checks as have all the other coaches, team representatives, parents, choreographers and music producers, officials with Cheer Athletics said.

The coach and all other Cheer Athletics employees are required to participate in regularly scheduled training sessions which include prevention of sexual abuse, social and physical warning signs of abuse, and reporting processes, according to Cheer Athletics.

“Cheer Athletics will continue its investigation into the Gerlachers’ allegations as more information is provided, and will vigorously defend itself to the extent any such claims are found to be without merit,” Melton said. “Of course, Cheer Athletics also stands firm in its policy to take swift action in the event that evidence of a violation of law or company policy is discovered.”