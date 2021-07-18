6-vehicle fatal crash closes highway in Lewisville early Sunday morning

A fatal six-vehicle accident in Lewisville had all lanes of southbound Interstate 35 East shut down, according to the Lewisville Fire Department.

Authorities have not said how many people were killed or hurt, nor how badly injured those who survived the crash were.

KXAS-TV (NBC 5) reported all lanes were reopened as of 10:16 a.m.

A police and fire dispatcher said the incident is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the city’s emergency services did not immediately respond to request for information.