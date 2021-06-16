RSVP now: A panel discussion on how COVID-19 has affected learning in Texas schools

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram invites you to a virtual panel discussion to learn how COVID-19 has affected learning in our local schools.

“COVID Learning Loss, the Path Forward,” will explore the setbacks COVID-19 has dealt to our children’s learning, while also focusing on what’s needed to overcome those challenges.

The panel discussion will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 23 and will be streamed on star-telegram.com. RSVP for the event here.

Panelists will represent diverse perspectives on the topic. They include Dr. Elizabeth Brands, head of education giving at The Morris Foundation and executive director of Read Fort Worth; Dr. Frank Hernandez, dean of the College of Education at Texas Christian University; Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former U.S. education secretary; and Parvinder Singh, head of the Science Department at Juan Seguin High School in Arlington.

The panel will be moderated by Silas Allen, education reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Steve Coffman, president and editor of the Star-Telegram.

Coffman said the event is an example of the Star-Telegram’s efforts to inform and engage people around topics important to the health of our community.

“The Star-Telegram wants to play a strong role in tackling Fort Worth’s challenges and opportunities,” he said. “This is just one example of how we can bring thoughtful, informed voices together to that end.”

Panelists

Dr. Elizabeth Brands, head of education giving, The Morris Foundation & executive director, Read Fort Worth

Elizabeth Brands is the head of education giving at The Morris Foundation and in this capacity serves as executive director of Read Fort Worth. The collaboration between The Morris Foundation and Read Fort Worth is an example of The Morris Foundation implementing the vision of its founders to bring the full weight of the foundation’s financial resources, human capital, and subject matter expertise for success in the foundation’s education strategic priority - third grade reading.

Dr. Frank Hernandez, dean of the College of Education at Texas Christian University

Dr. Frank Hernandez serves as the dean of the College of Education at Texas Christian University. His’ research work, including three published books, focuses on Latinos and school leadership, Latino racial identity development, inclusive leadership for LGBTQ students, and critical reflection in teacher education. Dr. Hernandez received his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Parvinder Singh, head of the Science Department at Juan Seguin High School in Arlington

Parvinder Singh is head of the Science Department at Juan Sequin High School in the Arlington school district, where he teaches Advanced Placement Chemistry. He has been with the Arlington school district for six years, is a graduate of UT Arlington and has a passion for educating and inspiring students through science.

Margaret Spellings, president & CEO Texas 2036

Margaret Spellings is the president and CEO of Texas 2036, a nonprofit organization building long-term, data-driven strategies to secure Texas’ prosperity through our state’s bicentennial and beyond. She served in the George W. Bush Administration both as assistant to the president for domestic policy in the White House and as U.S. secretary of education. She most recently served as the president of the University of North Carolina System. She is a graduate and distinguished alumna of the University of Houston.

Moderators

Silas Allen, education reporter, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Silas Allen is an education reporter for the Star-Telegram. Before coming to Fort Worth, he covered education and other topics at the Dallas Observer and newspapers in Oklahoma. He was born and raised in southeast Missouri in a family of teachers. Silas’ work is funded by a grant from the Sid W. Richardson Foundation.

Steve Coffman, president & editor, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Steve Coffman is the president and editor of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He has worked in the local newspaper business for 35 years as a reporter and in various editing roles in New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas and Texas