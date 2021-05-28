Improper relationship charges dismissed against ex-Argyle High assistant football coach

Charges of improper relationship between an educator and student were dismissed this week in Denton County against a former Argyle High School football coach, according to court records.

Charges of an improper relationship between an educator and student were dropped this week against a former Argyle High School football coach who had been arrested in September 2020, according to Denton County court records.

At the time of his arrest, Tate Wallis was a football coach at the University of North Texas, but resigned after his arrest.

Denton County prosecutors filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the two charges of improper relationship between an educator and student.

Prosecutors could not be reached for comment on Friday.

On Wednesday, a judge closed the case against Wallis, according to court records.

Through his attorneys Earl Dobson of Denton and Stephanie Luce Ola of Dallas, Wallis gave this statement:

“I am glad that the evidence has shown that the allegations made against me were not based in facts,” Wallis said. “From the very beginning I worked diligently to clear my name and show that these charges were erroneous. I appreciate the effort of my defense counsel and all of the people who supported me while the evidence was reviewed. I look forward to putting this behind me.”

Ola and Dobson gave this statement on the dismissal:

“We are pleased by the decision of the District Attorney’s Office to drop the charges against Mr. Wallis. With a thorough review of the evidence, it became clear to us that the charges made against Mr. Wallis were not supported with facts. We hope that this can help Mr. Wallis move forward and reclaim his reputation as a respectable member of our community.”

Wallis was the offensive coordinator for Argyle High from 2018-2019. The offenses were alleged to have occurred Oct. 4, 2019, and Dec. 3, 2019, according to Denton County jail records.

Wallis was hired at UNT’s quarterback coach on Jan. 31, 2020, according to the UNT football website.

“There were multiple complaints,” said Argyle Independent School District Police Chief Paul Cairney in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in September 2020. “A student made an outcry to a teacher who alerted police.”

Wallis led Ennis High School to the 2000 4A state championships as a quarterback.

The 2008 Tarleton State graduate coached at Red Oak High School and North Forney High School, according to the UNT website.

Wallis had spent seven seasons as a coach at Baylor University from 2009 until 2015.