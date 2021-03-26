Local

Single-engine plane clips trees, crashes on landing at Wise County municipal airport

Two men in their 70s were injured on Friday when their single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft clipped trees and crashed as it landed at Bridgeport Municipal Airport in Wise County, authorities said

The men were involved in the crash, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that the plane crashed about 3:30 p.m. north of the airport as it approached to land.

,The occupants were flown to hospitals.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
