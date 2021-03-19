Denton County grand jury declines to indict officer in fatal shooting of Darius Tarver

A Denton County grand jury this week returned a no bill decision in the fatal police shooting of University of North Texas student Darius Tarver, meaning prosecutors won’t pursue charges in the case, officials announced.

Tarver, 23, died early on Jan. 21, 2020, after Denton police shot him three times and Tased him twice as he was going through what friends described as a mental health crisis following a traumatic brain injury. Police had received multiple 911 calls about a man acting erratically in an apartment complex, banging on doors and shattering light fixtures in the hallway with a frying pan. Bodycam videos showed four officers talking to Tarver, and warning him if he didn’t comply with demands he would be Tased.

Tarver, who was carrying a meat cleaver and frying pan, walked down stairs in the complex around 3 a.m., muttering something inaudible, videos showed. An officer told him to drop the items, and when he didn’t, the officer shot Tarver with a Taser. He groaned and ran toward the officer.

One officer then fired a single shot from his handgun that struck Tarver, causing him to fall down, but he got back up again and was Tased two more times. When Tarver picked up the frying pan with his right hand and lunged toward officers, he was shot twice, videos showed.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon later acknowledged during a press conference there was “something more” going on with the victim, saying, “He is not physically reacting the way people normally do when they’re shot.” A roommate of Tarver’s told the Star-Telegram the UNT student had been acting erratically since he was involved in a bad wreck.

Before police arrived on Jan. 21, the roommate said, Tarver had barricaded a hallway in his apartment with furniture and covered up windows with blankets and clothes, as well as unplugged light fixtures. He was saying he didn’t want any light.

Tarver’s father said in February 2020 he didn’t think officers tried to de-escalate the situation. In the bodycam videos, he said, his son is crying out, not threatening or attacking anyone. He was a threat “only by appearance,” the father said.

The Denton Police Department announced the no bill ruling in a news release on Thursday, in which officials said they learned from the District Attorney’s Office of the decision that day. The jurors, by making the decision, believed not enough evidence existed to support charges.

The police department said in the news release, “Darius’ death was a profound loss for our community and a tragedy for all involved.”

“We extend our condolences to the Tarver family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

An internal police investigation is continuing into the officers’ conduct, and the officer who shot Tarver remains on administrative duty pending the outcome, police said. The investigation will conclude in the next 30 days, police said, “and will determine whether training and department policies were followed.”