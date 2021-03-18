Pregnant driver loses child in crash; boy, 1, uninjured as parents thrown from pickup

A pregnant woman lost her child on Wednesday when she was injured in a pickup truck crash in south Tarrant County, authorities said.

The woman, who was driving, and a man who was a passenger, were thrust from the Chevrolet truck as it rolled about at 3:45 p.m. in the 13200 block of Rendon Road, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Their 1-year-old son was in a car seat and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved.

The woman was taken in a helicopter to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she underwent delivery and other medical procedures, the sheriff’s office said. The child died, and the mother remained on Thursday in critical, but stable, condition. The male passenger was transported to the same hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The child passenger was released to a relative at the scene.

The sheriff’s office investigation of the crash is incomplete.

A white Pontiac four-door vehicle was near the scene at the time of the crash. A white female with blond hair and wearing a T-shirt and cut-off shorts drove it and stayed briefly at the scene but left before investigators arrived. The sheriff’s office said that it would like to identify the female witness and talk with her. Someone with information can call Investigator Womack at 817-238-4200.