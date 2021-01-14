Azle woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle crash, Tarrant County authorities say

An Azle woman was killed in a crash involving a car and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning in Tarrant County, authorities said.

Cryslia Robyn Worthy, 41, died in the roadway around 6 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. A man who was involved in the crash was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to survive, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on FM 730 at Portwood Road, in unincorporated Tarrant County near Azle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Officers who responded to the scene determined a pickup truck and a smaller passenger car had been involved in a crash.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any additional information on the crash and a spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions about how the crash occurred and who was in which car.

There have been no arrests and no charges have been filed, according to the sheriff’s office.