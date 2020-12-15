Local
Mountain lion recently seen in North Texas killed legally by hunter in Hunt County
A mountain lion that was spotted on a trail camera in Rowlett has been killed in Hunt County, officials said.
The adult male mountain lion was killed legally by a deer hunter, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He weighed about 160 pounds, according to a TPWD spokesperson.
Several residents of Rowlett and near Lake Ray Hubbard had reported seeing a mountain lion in the past several weeks, including a Rowlett couple who caught video of the lion walking down a trail near the lake early on Nov. 22. Reports also indicated the mountain lion was near Princeton in early December.
The TPWD recently said that a man found dead in a wooded area in Lipan did not die from a mountain lion attack, as was first suggested by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to information released by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments