Mountain lion recently seen in North Texas killed legally by hunter in Hunt County

A mountain lion that was spotted on a trail camera in Rowlett has been killed in Hunt County, officials said.

The adult male mountain lion was killed legally by a deer hunter, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. He weighed about 160 pounds, according to a TPWD spokesperson.

Several residents of Rowlett and near Lake Ray Hubbard had reported seeing a mountain lion in the past several weeks, including a Rowlett couple who caught video of the lion walking down a trail near the lake early on Nov. 22. Reports also indicated the mountain lion was near Princeton in early December.

The TPWD recently said that a man found dead in a wooded area in Lipan did not die from a mountain lion attack, as was first suggested by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to information released by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
