Local
Was it murder? Investigators looking into possible death of beloved Texas turkey
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is investigating the apparent death of a North Texas turkey that roamed the streets of Argyle.
Argyle police referred the case to the state after investigating a report that the turkey — referred to as Tom or George by Argyle residents — was “possibly injured and taken” by a man Wednesday morning, according to a release.
The turkey stars in his own Facebook page, which posts videos and pictures of his interactions with motorists and residents.
A witness told police she saw a man kill the turkey just after 8 a.m. Wednesday near Frenchtown Road and U.S. Highway 377. She said the man drove off with the turkey.
The Cross Timbers Gazette reported that the woman saw the man “holding the turkey and twisting its neck.” The witness was unsure if the man had struck the turkey with his car.
Police obtained video footage that may contain “a possible involved party.”
Comments