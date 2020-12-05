Missing man found dead in Hood County after mountain lion attacked him, officials say

A missing man in Hood County was found dead on Thursday after officials say a mountain lion attacked him.

Christopher Allen Whiteley, 28, was last seen in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the 1500 block of Howell Road in Lipan, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook. Deputies checked a nearby wooded area, the sheriff’s office said, and found Whiteley dead.

His body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy was performed, officials said. Preliminary findings indicate he was “attacked by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is working with Texas Game Wardens and a trapper with the United States Department of Agriculture to track down the mountain lion, officials said.

Sheriff Roger Deeds urged Hood County residents in the release to be aware of this effort.

“The safety of Hood County citizens is my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking residents of Lipan “to be mindful of their surroundings” and keep children and animals inside at night.