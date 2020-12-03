Firefighters in Dallas-Fort Worth suburb rescue person from house fire, officials say

Firefighters in Flower Mound, TX respond to a house fire early Thursday morning. The fire department reported firefighters rescued one trapped person in the fire that also resulted in the death of a dog. Flower Mound Fire Department

Firefighters in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb were able to rescue an individual early Thursday morning who had become trapped inside of a bedroom as flames ravaged the home, officials announced on Facebook.

Two other people inside the Flower Mound home safely got outside, along with a dog, officials said. One dog didn’t survive the fire, according to the Facebook post from the Flower Mound Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries to the residents or firefighters.

The Facebook post, shared on Thursday morning, was shared more than 250 times and attracted multiple comments thanking the firefighters involved.

Crews responded to the home in the 1300 block of Ponder Way a little before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and found serious conditions, the fire department said. Photos from the fire department show flames coming from a corner in the back of the home, with dark smoke and an orange haze in the air.

The back of the home appeared to suffer the most significant damage, with other areas suffering more minor smoke damage.

The American Red Cross responded to the home Thursday morning to help displaced residents, the fire department said on Facebook.

Other agencies assisted in the fire response, including the Lewisville Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services, according to the post.

“A thank you to our mutual aid and fill-in companies that assisted on this two alarm fire,” the fire department said.