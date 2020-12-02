Local
Tarrant County offering free flu shots at Kroger, Tom Thumb and Albertsons locations
Tarrant County is offering free flu shots for the uninsured at Tom Thumb, Kroger and Albertsons locations throughout the county in an effort to reduce the burden on the healthcare system.
The free flu shots will be available through the end of the month, according to a press release. The county will absorb a $25 cost per vaccination under the partnership with the grocery store chains.
Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, said in the release that with COVID-19 surging in North Texas, keeping the flu season under control and keeping hospital capacity low is more important than ever.
Tarrant County recently passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high of 24% of occupied beds, surpassing July’s peak of 20%, according to county data.
The health of customers and the community is why Kroger partnered with the county, said Jeff Loesch, director of pharmacy for Kroger Health Dallas Division.
“Though the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, we are confident this effort will reduce hospitalizations and deaths, thereby conserving vital healthcare resources,” Loesch said.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS
Albertsons at 4000 Glade Rd., Colleyville, TX. Phone: (817) 654-0505 or (682) 261-1297
Albertsons at 1155 N. Main St., Euless, TX. Phone: (217) 354-9195 or (682) 261-1304
Albertsons at 3563 Alton Rd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 548-1415 or (214) 471-6160
Albertsons at 1300 Airport Freeway, Bedford, TX. Phone: (817) 354-0622 or (682) 218-7143
Tom Thumb at 1000 Keller Parkway, Keller, TX. Phone: (817) 337-8030 or (817) 716-9246
Tom Thumb at 980 Hwy North 287, Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 453-6770 or (817) 863-6481
Tom Thumb at 3100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 570-2950 or (817) 716-9960
Tom Thumb at 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX. Phone: (817) 416-5464 or (817) 716-1815
Tom Thumb at 612 Grapevine Highway, Hurst, TX. Phone: (817) 428-0383 or (817) 901-7756
Albertsons at 6220 U.S. Hwy 287, Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 478-8901 or (682) 218-6786
Tom Thumb at 2400 W 7th St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 302-1400 or (682) 347-8936
Tom Thumb at 2611 West Park Row Dr., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 462-0151 or (817) 240-7545
Tom Thumb at 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 377-5980 or (817) 716-2190
Tom Thumb at 302 South Park Blvd., Grapevine, TX. Phone: (817) 481-5669 or (817) 716-2184
Tom Thumb at 2755 N. Collins St., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 276-5360 or (817) 716-5480
Tom Thumb at 4000 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX. Phone: (817) 785-1004 or (682) 540-1117
Albertsons at 1201 N. Saginaw Blvd. Saginaw, TX. Phone: (817) 232-2777 or (682) 216-6566
Albertsons at 7400 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 423-9556 or (214) 425-1283
Albertsons at 6308 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 237-8124 or (682) 216-6149
Albertsons at 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington, TX., Phone: (817) 478-4291 or (682) 216-5045
Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)232-2180 or (214) 471-8153
Albertsons at 5950 S. Cooper St., Arlington TX. Phone: (817)557-0185 or (682)216-5107
Albertsons at 9300 Clifford St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)246-3366 or (214)471-8869
Albertsons at 6249 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, TX. Phone: (817)428-0541 or (682)218-6026
Albertsons at 850 E. Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)451-0306 or (214)471-8873
Albertsons at 3525 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 346-6497 or (214) 471-0730
Albertsons at 833 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, TX. Phone: (817) 447-9106 or (682) 216-5266
Albertsons at 6700 West Freeway, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)377-807 or (214)471-4560
Albertsons at 480 Northwest Parkway, Azle,TX. Phone: (817) 270-1116 or (682) 216-5229
Kroger at 3510 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 292-3777
Kroger at 2580 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 861-2779
Kroger at 2475 Ascension Blvd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817 )275-2901
Kroger at 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 560-4233
Kroger at 5330 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 472-9576
Kroger at 1060 N. Main St., Euless, TX. Phone: (817) 283-1152
Kroger at 2110 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX. Phone: (817) 421-7487
Kroger at 976 Keller Parkway, Keller, TX. Phone: (817) 431-5178
Kroger at 3120 South University Dr., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)566-7861
Kroger at 2109 Harwood Rd., Bedford, TX. Phone: (817) 685-9628
Kroger at 1653 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (682) 316-6387
Kroger at 5241 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)380-6181
Kroger at 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway N., Richland Hills, TX Phone: (817) 918-3387
Kroger at 6650 N. Beach St, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)788-1757
Kroger at 2061 Rufe Snow Dr., Keller, TX Phone: (817) 605-8728
Kroger at 2350 Southeast Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 419-0312
Kroger at 3300 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 750-2041
Kroger at 945 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX Phone: (817) 277-2144
Kroger at 12600 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 562-3901
Kroger at 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Rd., Fort Worth, TX Phone: (682) 316-7508
Kroger at 9135 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX. Phone: (817) 605-3937
Kroger at 3001 Matlock Rd., Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 473-0081
Kroger at 1004 S. Crowley Rd., Crowley, TX Phone: (817) 297-0006
Kroger at 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, TX. Phone: (817) 258-5952
Kroger at 5101 W. Sublett Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 516-3763
Kroger at 3300 E. Broad St., Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 435-5418
Kroger at 301 S. Bowen Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 277-0072
Kroger at 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 483-0354
Kroger at 7201 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX. Phone: (817) 281-8310
Kroger at 708 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst, TX. Phone: (817) 285-8851
Kroger at 2210 S. Fielder Rd. Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 277-3533
