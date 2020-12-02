Tarrant County offering free flu shots at Kroger, Tom Thumb and Albertsons locations

Tarrant County is offering free flu shots for the uninsured at Tom Thumb, Kroger and Albertsons locations throughout the county in an effort to reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

The free flu shots will be available through the end of the month, according to a press release. The county will absorb a $25 cost per vaccination under the partnership with the grocery store chains.

Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, said in the release that with COVID-19 surging in North Texas, keeping the flu season under control and keeping hospital capacity low is more important than ever.

Tarrant County recently passed 100,000 reported coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high of 24% of occupied beds, surpassing July’s peak of 20%, according to county data.

The health of customers and the community is why Kroger partnered with the county, said Jeff Loesch, director of pharmacy for Kroger Health Dallas Division.

“Though the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, we are confident this effort will reduce hospitalizations and deaths, thereby conserving vital healthcare resources,” Loesch said.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Albertsons at 4000 Glade Rd., Colleyville, TX. Phone: (817) 654-0505 or (682) 261-1297

Albertsons at 1155 N. Main St., Euless, TX. Phone: (217) 354-9195 or (682) 261-1304

Albertsons at 3563 Alton Rd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 548-1415 or (214) 471-6160

Albertsons at 1300 Airport Freeway, Bedford, TX. Phone: (817) 354-0622 or (682) 218-7143

Tom Thumb at 1000 Keller Parkway, Keller, TX. Phone: (817) 337-8030 or (817) 716-9246

Tom Thumb at 980 Hwy North 287, Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 453-6770 or (817) 863-6481

Tom Thumb at 3100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 570-2950 or (817) 716-9960

Tom Thumb at 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX. Phone: (817) 416-5464 or (817) 716-1815

Tom Thumb at 612 Grapevine Highway, Hurst, TX. Phone: (817) 428-0383 or (817) 901-7756

Albertsons at 6220 U.S. Hwy 287, Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 478-8901 or (682) 218-6786

Tom Thumb at 2400 W 7th St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 302-1400 or (682) 347-8936

Tom Thumb at 2611 West Park Row Dr., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 462-0151 or (817) 240-7545

Tom Thumb at 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 377-5980 or (817) 716-2190

Tom Thumb at 302 South Park Blvd., Grapevine, TX. Phone: (817) 481-5669 or (817) 716-2184

Tom Thumb at 2755 N. Collins St., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 276-5360 or (817) 716-5480

Tom Thumb at 4000 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, TX. Phone: (817) 785-1004 or (682) 540-1117

Albertsons at 1201 N. Saginaw Blvd. Saginaw, TX. Phone: (817) 232-2777 or (682) 216-6566

Albertsons at 7400 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 423-9556 or (214) 425-1283

Albertsons at 6308 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 237-8124 or (682) 216-6149

Albertsons at 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington, TX., Phone: (817) 478-4291 or (682) 216-5045

Albertsons at 4400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)232-2180 or (214) 471-8153

Albertsons at 5950 S. Cooper St., Arlington TX. Phone: (817)557-0185 or (682)216-5107

Albertsons at 9300 Clifford St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)246-3366 or (214)471-8869

Albertsons at 6249 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, TX. Phone: (817)428-0541 or (682)218-6026

Albertsons at 850 E. Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)451-0306 or (214)471-8873

Albertsons at 3525 Sycamore School Rd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 346-6497 or (214) 471-0730

Albertsons at 833 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, TX. Phone: (817) 447-9106 or (682) 216-5266

Albertsons at 6700 West Freeway, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)377-807 or (214)471-4560

Albertsons at 480 Northwest Parkway, Azle,TX. Phone: (817) 270-1116 or (682) 216-5229

Kroger at 3510 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 292-3777

Kroger at 2580 E. Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 861-2779

Kroger at 2475 Ascension Blvd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817 )275-2901

Kroger at 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 560-4233

Kroger at 5330 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 472-9576

Kroger at 1060 N. Main St., Euless, TX. Phone: (817) 283-1152

Kroger at 2110 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, TX. Phone: (817) 421-7487

Kroger at 976 Keller Parkway, Keller, TX. Phone: (817) 431-5178

Kroger at 3120 South University Dr., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)566-7861

Kroger at 2109 Harwood Rd., Bedford, TX. Phone: (817) 685-9628

Kroger at 1653 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (682) 316-6387

Kroger at 5241 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)380-6181

Kroger at 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway N., Richland Hills, TX Phone: (817) 918-3387

Kroger at 6650 N. Beach St, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817)788-1757

Kroger at 2061 Rufe Snow Dr., Keller, TX Phone: (817) 605-8728

Kroger at 2350 Southeast Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 419-0312

Kroger at 3300 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 750-2041

Kroger at 945 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX Phone: (817) 277-2144

Kroger at 12600 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, TX. Phone: (817) 562-3901

Kroger at 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Rd., Fort Worth, TX Phone: (682) 316-7508

Kroger at 9135 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX. Phone: (817) 605-3937

Kroger at 3001 Matlock Rd., Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 473-0081

Kroger at 1004 S. Crowley Rd., Crowley, TX Phone: (817) 297-0006

Kroger at 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, TX. Phone: (817) 258-5952

Kroger at 5101 W. Sublett Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 516-3763

Kroger at 3300 E. Broad St., Mansfield, TX. Phone: (817) 435-5418

Kroger at 301 S. Bowen Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 277-0072

Kroger at 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 483-0354

Kroger at 7201 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX. Phone: (817) 281-8310

Kroger at 708 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst, TX. Phone: (817) 285-8851

Kroger at 2210 S. Fielder Rd. Arlington, TX. Phone: (817) 277-3533