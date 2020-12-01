Woman, 19, found dead inside car in Weatherford Walmart parking lot, authorities say

A 19-year-old woman was found dead inside of a car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Weatherford on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

She was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Alyssa Brooke Baltzell, of Springtown. Her cause of death was undetermined as of Tuesday afternoon.

There were signs inside the SUV that drugs could have played a factor in her death, Weatherford police said in a statement. Police didn’t say what those signs were.

But the department indicated in its statement her cause of death remains unknown, and that the medical examiner will make the determination.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 1836 South Main St. in Weatherford around 2:35 p.m. Monday, police said. The caller directed them to a silver Jeep SUV, police said, where they saw a 19-year-old woman who showed signs of being deceased.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced her dead, according to the statement.

Detectives collected evidence and are in the process of investigating the death.

The medical examiner indicated an autopsy was going to be performed on Baltzell.