Tarrant County launches text to 911, a potential tool for domestic violence victims

Tarrant County residents, for the first time, will be able to text 911 in the case of an emergency instead of calling.

The service launched this week will allow citizens to reach the authorities during moments “where they aren’t able to vocalize or don’t feel it’s safe to vocalize they need help,” according to Shinar Haynes, the executive director of the Tarrant County 911 district. It could become a valuable tool, she said, for victims of domestic violence.

This comes as local shelters for victims report an increase in calls to their hotlines and requests for services since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The “life-saving” text to 911 service has been available to all residents as of Monday, the county 911 district announced in a press release. When texting 911, the agency said in the release, people should send a message about the emergency and a location. Photos, video or audio clips won’t go through.

Language translation services are also unavailable at this time, according to the release.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office shared the news on its Twitter, writing, “Need emergency help and can’t call? You can now text 911 with details of your emergency.”

Haynes said over the phone on Wednesday the service could crucially allow domestic violence victims to request help without giving their abuser a hint of what they’re doing. It could also help those with disabilities, she said, from the deaf or hard of hearing to those with physical ailments that force them to communicate by typing.

When Haynes started as executive director a little over two years ago, she said, the county commissioners court indicated implementing text to 911 was a priority.

“That was my goal,” she said. “And I’m happy to say our team worked hard despite COVID to get that rolling.”